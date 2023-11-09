Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Kainos Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,204 ($14.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,654.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.65.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.