Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Kainos Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,204 ($14.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,654.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.65.
About Kainos Group
