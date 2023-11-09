SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 26,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 227,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

