SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 28th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 49,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,151. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,442 shares of company stock worth $1,120,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

