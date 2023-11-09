SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.57 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $3.43 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

