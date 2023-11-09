Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. 1,545,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,505. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

