Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

