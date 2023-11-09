Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,154.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 460,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $241.08 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.