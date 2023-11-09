Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

