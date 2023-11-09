Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

