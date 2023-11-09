Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

