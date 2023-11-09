Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

