Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

