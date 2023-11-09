Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

