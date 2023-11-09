Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

