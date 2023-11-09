Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $205,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,519 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $759.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $741.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $592.91 and a one year high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.