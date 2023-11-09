Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.