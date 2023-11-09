Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $952,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

