Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.