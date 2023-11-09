Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.