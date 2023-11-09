Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.05.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

