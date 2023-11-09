Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

