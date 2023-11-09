Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.18 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

