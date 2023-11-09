Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.24 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.