SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,266,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 411,355 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.