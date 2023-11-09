SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,074,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,604,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

