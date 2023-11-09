SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 677,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

