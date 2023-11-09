SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Lee Financial Co’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $181.98. 1,862,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,676. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $161.28 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.