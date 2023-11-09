SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 166,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

