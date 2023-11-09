SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

SWTX stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,988,000 after acquiring an additional 446,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after acquiring an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

