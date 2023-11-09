STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.52 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.52 million and approximately $130,967.96 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

