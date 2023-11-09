Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE SJ opened at C$81.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.01. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$42.92 and a one year high of C$82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

