Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

SBT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.73 million, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

