Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the average volume of 4,210 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 854,808 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CommScope by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,137. CommScope has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.