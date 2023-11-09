StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $146,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

