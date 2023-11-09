StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CANF. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

