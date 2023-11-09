StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.