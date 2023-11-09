StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.33 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

