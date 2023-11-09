StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.33 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
