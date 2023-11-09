StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.