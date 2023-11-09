StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

