StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.56. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

