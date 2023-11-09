StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $55.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

