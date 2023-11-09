StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

StoneX Group’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 24th.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

