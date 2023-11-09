Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $274.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.30. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

