Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Head to Head Survey

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.94 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Expion360 $7.16 million 4.20 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -4.89

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.