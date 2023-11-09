Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CFO David E. Weigand Sells 16,072 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $260.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.47.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.