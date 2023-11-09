Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CFO David E. Weigand Sells 16,072 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $260.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.47.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.