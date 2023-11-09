Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

SPB traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.49. 52,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,375. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

