Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Dividend History for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.