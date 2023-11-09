Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

