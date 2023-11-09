Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Down 10.4%

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 112,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 45,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Separately, Cormark lowered Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Supremex Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35. The company has a market cap of C$104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.9596413 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Supremex’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

