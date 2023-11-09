SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Financial Review

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -1,488.98% -7.05% -5.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 87.61%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund.

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -$54.79 million -1.77 -$132.18 million ($2.46) -1.55

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SuRo Capital pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund beats SuRo Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on July 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

