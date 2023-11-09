Susquehanna Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 418,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

