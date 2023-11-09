Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.9 %
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
